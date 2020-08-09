Sidharth Shukla's REACTION after fan asks him to kiss Shehnaaz Gill on cheeks will leave SidNaaz fans gushing

Here's how Sidharth Shukla reacted when a fan asked him to peck a sweet kiss on Shehnaaz Gill's cheeks during a live session, and it will leave SidNaaz fans awestruck. Take a look.

A week ago, SidNaaz fans received a major surprise as their much-loved Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill did a live session on Instagram. This was the first time that the Bigg Boss 13 duo came live to talk to fans and answer their questions in the most candid manner. It's been over six months since BB 13 bidding adieu to everyone, but the craze for SidNaaz is still the same. And with the kind of love their fans shower, it looks like the jodi is going to keep winning hearts for a long-long time.

Now, we've got our hands on a clip from the duo's Instagram live session that is going to leave SidNaaaz fans gushing. While fans asked Sidharth and Shehnaaz multiple questions, but there was one request from a fan that left the duo blushing. Well, it so happened that a fan asked Sidharth to plant a sweet kiss on Shehnaaz's cheeks and his reaction was epic. When Sidharth first read the comment, Shehnaaz was a little confused about who they are talking.

But when Sidharth clarified that they are asking him to kiss her on the cheeks, Shehnaaz seconded their requests and told Sidharth 'Haan kar dey phir. (Yes, go ahead),' with a sweet smile and blush on her face. Sidharth laughed it off, but the blush on his face was quite evident. It gave a glimpse of the pure and strong bond shared by Sidharth and Shehnaaz.

Take a look at the SidNaaz's cute moment here:

The video is doing rounds on social media, and fans cannot stop crushing over SidNaaz's fun-loving camaraderie. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

