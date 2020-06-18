Sidharth Shukla's reaction when Rashami Desai flaunted her dance moves in Bigg Boss 13 cannot be missed

Bigg Boss 13 Throwback: Sidharth Shukla expressions on Rashami Desai grooving to a peppy Bollywood track during a task in the house speaks volumes of their 'sweet and sour' bond. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla and 's 'sweet and sour' bond is not hidden from anyone. The two actors became the most-loved jodi on Television after their show Dil Se Dil Tak. Sidharth as Parth and Rashami as Shoravari won many hearts. The duo's onscreen chemistry set many TV sets ablaze. Within days of DSDT going on-air, Sidharth and Rashami became a fan favourite and fans named them 'SidRa.' However, things did not go down well between these co-actors, and their equation off-screen went for a toss. Later, the show went off-air, leaving the duo's fans disheartened.

However, Sidharth and Rashami's fans danced in merriment when they saw the duo enter the Bigg Boss 13 house. Everyone thought that things will become fine between them, and they will get to witness their awe-inspiring chemistry again. But, that's exactly not what happened. Their journey and equation with each other in the BB 13 house was not a rosy one. Initially, things were okay, but then the two started fighting, and their fights just escalated with each passing day. They fought like cats and dogs on the show, leaving everyone shocked.

From passing sarcastic remarks to digging out the past, from hurling abuses to mocking each other to even getting physically abusive, the duo stooped to new lows on Salman Khans' show. However, during the last leg of Bigg Boss 13, they turned tables upside down and shared a good bond. Surprising everyone, they offered emotional support to one another. So simply, their BB 13 journey can be defined as - friends turned foes turned friends again. The show got over, and Sidharth lifted the winner's trophy. But talks about their equation did not stop.

After the show, both Sidharth and Rashami, clarified that they are on good terms and everything is fine between them. Though the duo has so many ups and downs, their fans always keep supporting them and there's never a time they don't root for 'SidRa.' While BB 13 is over now, fans can't get over it yet, and keep sharing videos of their favourite moments in the house. We recently got our hands on such an epic moment involving Sidharth and Rashami.

In the video, Rashami is seen dancing on a peppy track 'Wakhra Swag' during a task, and Sidharth's reaction to it just cannot be missed. While Rashami is flaunting her amazing dance moves, Sidharth's expressions give a glimpse of their 'khatta mitha' rishta. Though his experssions are a little weird, but we cannot forget that ultimately they share a good equation, and this cold-war between them makes it all the more appealing.

The clip is from a time when , Jassie Gill had entered the BB 13 house to promote their film Panga, and had given Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai, 'dance ka panga' task. Also, Shefali Jariwala's expressions on Sidharth-Rashami's swag are unmissable.

Take a look at SidRa's throwback video here from Bigg Boss 13 here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's onscreen chemistry? Do you want to see them together in a show again? Let us know in the comment section below.

