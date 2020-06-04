Sidharth Shukla's reply to a fan asking about the qualities of a successful person is proof to his humility

We came across one of the replies of Sidharth Shukla from his Twitter chat session and his answer to a fan's question will definitely melt your hearts.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is definitely the man of the hour, even after all these months since he won the show. Sidharth has managed to make a mark for himself like no other winner has and given the fact that this season was indeed one of the most popular ones so far, there seems to be a lot of attention around all the contestants who were a part of the show, including the likes of , Shehnaaz Gill, and many others.

Sidharth hasn't always been one to be all active on social media and it was post his stint on the show that he has made constant efforts to interact with his fans, while ensuring that he also gives them regular sneak peeks into what does his regular life look like. Time and again, Sidharth has also had some online chat sessions and he tries to make the most of it by answering to as many fans as he can during the time span he is online.

And today, we came across one of his tweets as a reply to a fan who asked him what qualities does one need to have to be a successful person, and to this, Sidharth went on to say how he will answer that question once he is a successful person himself. Sidharth has been a part of the industry for the longest time now and it is no secret that he has achieved greater heights post bagging the trophy of Bigg Boss 13 so this answer depicts his humility just right. He also went on to point out how patience is what he thinks is a quality for now, and well, we couldn't agree more to the actor for this.

Check out Sidharth Shukla's tweet here:

Post Bigg Boss, the lockdown came into effect due to the Coronavirus effect and hence, there isn't much that we got to see him do as far as his upcoming projects are concerned. However, we did get a chance to see him in a music video featuring Shehnaaz Gill and it sure managed to win everyone over, both in terms of the lyrics as well as the chemistry that SidNaaz brought on screen.

Apart from that, in a recent interview, Sidharth did speak about how his career has come to a pause, however, he did mention that it is not the concern right now because for him to be worried about it, things have to fall back into place and go to normal. And in fact, he also went on to speak about how these are testing times and how this is nowhere close to being in Bigg Boss because we have family to be with and of course, technology too.

