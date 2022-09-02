Sidharth Shukla's stylist and fans pay tribute on his first death anniversary; Trend #SidharthShukla LivesOn

It's been a year without model-actor and Bigg Boss 13 star, Sidharth Shukla. Last year, this was the most dreadful day for his family, friends, and fans as he bid his final adieu following a cardiac arrest at 40. The news shattered everyone and sent deep shockwaves in the film fraternity as they couldn't fathom this unbelievable news of Sidharth's demise. On September 2, 2022, Sidharth Shukla's fans are paying tribute to him in their own unique ways, and are making him trend with the hashtags #Sidhearts and #SidharthShuklaLivesOn.

Sidharth Shukla inarguably had a massive fan following and even after he passed away, they keep his legacy alive by making him a trend on social media. On this day, one of his fans dedicated a heartfelt note to his mother Rita 'Aunty' (Shukla), sisters Neetu 'Di' and Preeti 'Di', Shehnaaz, Sidharth, and his late father Ashok 'Uncle' (Shukla). Take a look at the note below:

Sidharth Shukla's personal stylist Ken Ferns shared a very close relationship with the star and on his death anniversary, he took to his Twitter to pen his feelings. Ken wrote, "All these months, I did not hav d guts 2 go back 2 r chat history, Or 2 listen 2 voice notes , But i realised, how long can I not 4U R treasured, Immeasurably & i choose 2 only look back & smile hereon & Cherish all those spectacular moments wid U, I am lucky! Miss U #SidharthShukla (sic)"

Vindu Dara Singh, who rooted for Sidharth's win during Bigg Boss 13, shared his picture and wrote, "He will always be in our hearts !!! #SidharthShuklaLivesOn."

A friend of Sidharth Shukla shared a picture of him with his nephew and wrote, "My friend #SidharthShukIa the one who gave the warmest hugs always… seen here with my nephew Zayd who loved him and adored him so much.. miss seeing in the building Sid and miss ur hugs ! #SidharthShuklaLivesOn tu sabse bada star tha, hai aur rahega! (sic)"

"It's hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember !! #SidharthShukla #SidharthShuklaLivesOn," read another tweet.

Twitter is flooded with love for Sidharth Shukla by his fans and friends. Sidharth was known for being very articulate, an intellectual personality, and a strong-headed man with exceptional acting skills. A detailed glimpse was given into Sidharth's persona during his stint inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth developed a solid bond during this reality show, and after his demise, she paid a tribute to him through her song, 'Tu Yaheen Hai' and on Bigg Boss 15's grand finale episode.