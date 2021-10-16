Sidnaaz fan commemorates Sidharth Shukla by buying an extra ticket for Shehnaaz Gill’s film Honsla Rakh

Shehnaaz Gill’s debut movie with Punjab star Diljit Dosanjh titled Honsla Rakh released today. The film received a grand opening in the theatres and the fans appreciated the work and the chemistry of Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie has been received well by the audience which includes Sidnaaz fans. Shehnaaz Gill’s first movie has been released all over the country. People are appreciating her acting chops.

Shehnaaz Gill and late Sidharth Shukla have a massive fan following on social media. After the passing away of the Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill was in deep pain. The actress resumed work a few days back as she started doing the promotions of the movie. One of the fans of the adorable duo had shared the picture from the theatre for buying an extra ticket for late Sidharth Shukla. The fan has placed the picture on Sidharth Shukla next to her seat.

Fan Buy Extra Tickets for #SidharthShukla And Put his pic on the chair . As he is sitting and watching movie .. That made me emotional #HonslaRakh #ShehnaazGill @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/OlB2jwjOgp — (@sid4evers) October 16, 2021

Sidharth Shukla was among the leading actors of the television industry, who made his mark with the show Balika Vadhu. The actor suffered a massive heart attack a month back and he passed away at 40. The sudden demise of the actor came as a tremendous shock for his family, friends and Shehnaaz Gill. The duo formed a special bond in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where Sidharth Shukla was deemed as the winner.



