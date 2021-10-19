On Sidnaaz fans’ demand, Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla’s song name changed from ‘Adhura’ to ‘Habit’

After the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla, the news of his last song with Shehnaaz Gill became a breath of fresh air for all Sidnaaz fans. The duo made a special place in the hearts of Indian masses during their stints in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13. Ever since then, their bond has been widely appreciated by fans. It was on Saturday, October 17, when the first look poster of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill starrer track, Adhura made its way online.

Shared by music sensation Shreya Goshal, the monochrome poster depicting Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s bitter-sweet chemistry, struck a chord with all Sidnaaz fans. While sharing the poster, Shreya wrote, “He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. Releasing on the 21st October.” For those unaware, while conceptualising the track it was titled as ‘Habit’.

However, given the untimely demise of Shukla, the makers happened to change its title as ‘Adhura’. As soon as the poster was released on social media, there was an uproar among Sidnaaz fans to change its title as how it was initially conceptualised. For those unaware, after the release of Bhula Dena, Sidnaaz fans were eagerly waiting for the release of Habit. They took to social media to express their demand of keeping the title original.

Going by the same, the makers heard the fans’ request and on Monday, October 19. It was officially announced that they are going ahead with the title, ‘Habit’. While sharing the news, the makers stated, “#Sidnaaz fans : We heard you. Make way for Habit. Enough said!” Take a look at the announcement poster below:

Going by the looks of the poster, it can be safely said that the track is a romantic rendition about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s much-loved chemistry. Previously, fans have enjoyed watching the duo in the heart-breaking track Bhula Dena. Now, Habit is all set to release on October 21 leaving fans happy yet heavy-hearted.

