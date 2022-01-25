SidNaaz forever: Sidharth Shukla trends on Twitter post news about Shehnaaz Gill’s tribute for late actor

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen paying a tribute to Sidharth Shukla on the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 15 this coming weekend. Earlier tonight, the official handle of Colors TV took to the Instagram space and shared the news with viewers and fans. The channel’s handle shared a video featuring some priceless and sweet moments of Shehnaaz and Sidharth together during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. The caption read, “Grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab Shehnaaz aayegi #SidNaaz ke rishtey ko dene ek heart-warming tribute. Don’t miss out the #BB15GrandFinale this weekend, 29th & 30th January, Sat -Sun at 8:00 PM.”

After the news was announced on social media, it received a flood of responses from fans in no time. Many were happy to watch their favorite Shehnaaz’s tribute to the beloved late actor. While others were emotional too. Soon, fans started trending Shehnaaz, Sidharth and their couple name ‘SidNaaz’ on Twitter. One user wrote on Instagram, “Sidnaaz tha aur hamesha rahega”. While another fan tweeted, “Yes the king of BB deserves that kind of tribute & who else can there be on stage other than Shehnaaz to do the pyaar baraa salaam I'll Waiting for it,The place were it all began is the place were we all will see them together again,Yes for us She is #SidNaaz”.

Take a look:

After the news about Shehnaaz’s tribute for Sidharth broke out, the late actor’s family issued a statement requesting his well-wishers to seek their permission before using his name or face in any project. Shehnaaz too shared this statement on her Instagram stories.

