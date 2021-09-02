'Sidnaaz is never going to end', WATCH Sidharth Shukla's fan break down in front of paps

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla passed away this morning (2nd September 2021), leaving a huge void in people’s hearts. The actor’s fandom had skyrocketed after his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Hearing the news of his demise, some fans gathered outside Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital where Sidharth’s mortal remains were present, to pay their last respects to their idol. A young fan spoke to the media and even broke down saying, “Sidnaaz is never going to end”.

Sidnaaz is the popular couple name that fans used lovingly for Sidharth Shukla and his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth and Shehnaaz had become quite close on the show, and their friendship and chemistry had fans swooning over them, and they would often make the hashtag ‘Sidnaaz’ trend on social media. Even after the show ended, ‘Sidnaaz’ has remained a term of endearment and loyalty of the fans across the world. The buzz is that Sidharth and Shehnaaz were dating each other after the show.

Talking to media this afternoon, a grieving fan said, “I have a request – stop saying Sidnaaz is it. Sidnaaz is never going to end. It is in our hearts forever. Sidnaaz ko hum zinda rakhenge jab tak hum hain, jab tak yeh duniya hai. (We fans will keep Sidnaaz alive, as long as we are here, as long as this world exists). Sidnaaz is never ending.”

Take a look at the heartbreaking video:

Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh spoke to SpotBoyE earlier today and revealed that she is ‘not fine’. He said, "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later."

Sidharth and Shehnaaz had come together just a few days ago for a joint appearance on Bigg Boss OTT.

