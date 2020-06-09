  1. Home
  2. tv

SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga or AsiManshi's Kalla Sonha Nai or PaHira's Baarish; Which song is your favourite? VOTE

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's 'Bhula Dunga', Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's 'Kalla Sohna Nai' or Paras Chhabra and Himanshi Khurana's 'Baarish,' which Bigg Boss 13 contestants' song do you like the most?
25050 reads Mumbai
SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga or AsiManshi's Kalla Sonha Nai or PaHira's Baarish; Which song is your favourite? VOTESidNaaz's Bhula Dunga or AsiManshi's Kalla Sonha Nai or PaHira's Baarish; Which song is your favourite? VOTE
  • 39
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most loved seasons of the controversial reality show. With many popular names being a part of the BB 13, it became massively popular. After a long journey of entertaining the audience for almost four months, it came to a fantastic end on 15 February 2020. While Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner, Asim Riaz was declared as the first runner-up. The Bigg Boss 13 finale was grand and grabbed huge numbers on the TRP charts. 

Though the BB 13 house was known for its fight, brawls, tiffs, and heated arguments, there was something else that also made way into people's hearts. Well, we're talking about the 'bonds.' Apart from spats, we also saw some strong friendships emerging inside the house. By the end of the season, three strong jodi's were made, who had a separate fan base and continued to rule hearts with their equations in the house. Yes, we're pointing out the three pairs who are still making heads turn - Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, and Himanshi Khurana and Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. These three pairs are still loved by the audience, who can't take off their eyes from them each time they share the single frame. 

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz's warm hug in a THROWBACK photo from Bigg Boss 13 will make you root for RaSim

While some thought that these bonds would be over after the show ends, but nothing of that sort happened. In fact, the duo's gained so much popularity together, that they have featured together in music videos after their stint in BB 13. Yes, all the three jodi's starred in music videos and made fans go gaga over them. 

The first ones to come out with their music video were Paras and Mahira.  They did a song titled 'Baarish', which released on March 10, i.e. on the occasion of Holi. While Sonu Kakar and Nikhil D'Souza gave the song their beautiful voice, the heart-touching music was composed by Tony Kakkar. The song reloved around the theme that  'True Love Never Dies,' and PaHira's sweet-warm romance won millions of hearts. 

Next, to release their song were, Asim and Himanshi, who are dating each other in real life. AsiManshi spread the magic of their mushy romance with a peppy Punjabi track 'Kalla Sohna Nai,' filled with loads of love. The mellifluous song was sung by the sweet-sounding Neha Kakkar, which released on March 19.  While the dulcet music is composed by Rajat Nagpal, Babbu has penned down its beautiful lyrics. The couple's cute nok-jhok and romance swept everyone off their feet. Right from the rocking Punjabi vocals to the catchy music; everything about this romantic song was breathtaking. 

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma or Jasmin Bhasin or Rashami Desai; Which Naagin 4 actress did you like more on the show? COMMENT

Last but not the least, we had everyone's beloved and the highlight of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, and Shehnaaz Gill with their romantically emotional song 'Bhula Dunga.' The song sung by Darshan Raval released on March 24.  The lyrics were penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Bhula Dunga broke several records and went on to become the most successful among all the three. The soul-touching song revolved around the concept, 'Leaving true love is not easy, but it shouldn't become impossible.' 

Well, there's no comparison as all the three songs are beautiful in their on sense. But which one did you like the most, SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga or AsiManshi's Kalla Sonha Nai or PaHira's Baarish? Whose chemistry was better in the music video and why? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below, and let us know why you chose the song. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Bhula Dunga

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Bhula Dunga...sidnaaz❤️❤️

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Bhula Dunga.. Sidnaaz❤️❤️

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Bhula dunga #Sidnaaz

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Bhula Dunga... Sidnaaz❤️❤️

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Bhula Dunga best Sidnaaz is the best jodi

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Bhula Dunga & SidNaaz best ❤❤

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Sidnaaz Bhu

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Bhula Dunga Sidnaaz

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Asim

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Bhula Dunga #sidnaaz

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Bhula Dunga superb song, amazing chemistry ❤❤

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

ASIM RIAZ'S song Kalla Sona

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

#KallaSona AsimRiaz

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

BHULA DUNGA

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Bhula dunga #sidnaaz

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Bhula dunga amazing sidnaaz chemistry

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

unga of sidnaaz bcz it connects with me

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

asim

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

asim best

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

asim always

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

asim song

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

asmiansi song

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Bhula dunga

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Bhula dunga SidNaaz natural chemistry

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Bhula dunga

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Sidnaaz bhula Dunga

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga❤️

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Bhulla dunga, always as sidnazz is a emotion.

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Bhula Dunga

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

Khyaal Rakha kar is coming tomorrow #AsiMmanshi song is best ever

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

AsiManshi song is best You can see the views Madly fan of AsiManshi

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Sidnaaz amazing chemistry in bhula dunga

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Pahira's Baarish

Anonymous 1 hour ago

sidnaaz 's bhula dunga is the best song ever

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Bhula dunga

Anonymous 1 hour ago

SidNaaz's bhuladunga Good song and the real pure innocent and sizzling chemistry of sidnaaz stole my heart.they were so natural

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Bhula dungaa is fav

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement