SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga or AsiManshi's Kalla Sonha Nai or PaHira's Baarish; Which song is your favourite? VOTE

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's 'Bhula Dunga', Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's 'Kalla Sohna Nai' or Paras Chhabra and Himanshi Khurana's 'Baarish,' which Bigg Boss 13 contestants' song do you like the most?

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most loved seasons of the controversial reality show. With many popular names being a part of the BB 13, it became massively popular. After a long journey of entertaining the audience for almost four months, it came to a fantastic end on 15 February 2020. While Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner, Asim Riaz was declared as the first runner-up. The Bigg Boss 13 finale was grand and grabbed huge numbers on the TRP charts.

Though the BB 13 house was known for its fight, brawls, tiffs, and heated arguments, there was something else that also made way into people's hearts. Well, we're talking about the 'bonds.' Apart from spats, we also saw some strong friendships emerging inside the house. By the end of the season, three strong jodi's were made, who had a separate fan base and continued to rule hearts with their equations in the house. Yes, we're pointing out the three pairs who are still making heads turn - Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, and Himanshi Khurana and Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. These three pairs are still loved by the audience, who can't take off their eyes from them each time they share the single frame.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz's warm hug in a THROWBACK photo from Bigg Boss 13 will make you root for RaSim

While some thought that these bonds would be over after the show ends, but nothing of that sort happened. In fact, the duo's gained so much popularity together, that they have featured together in music videos after their stint in BB 13. Yes, all the three jodi's starred in music videos and made fans go gaga over them.

The first ones to come out with their music video were Paras and Mahira. They did a song titled 'Baarish', which released on March 10, i.e. on the occasion of Holi. While Sonu Kakar and Nikhil D'Souza gave the song their beautiful voice, the heart-touching music was composed by Tony Kakkar. The song reloved around the theme that 'True Love Never Dies,' and PaHira's sweet-warm romance won millions of hearts.

Next, to release their song were, Asim and Himanshi, who are dating each other in real life. AsiManshi spread the magic of their mushy romance with a peppy Punjabi track 'Kalla Sohna Nai,' filled with loads of love. The mellifluous song was sung by the sweet-sounding Neha Kakkar, which released on March 19. While the dulcet music is composed by Rajat Nagpal, Babbu has penned down its beautiful lyrics. The couple's cute nok-jhok and romance swept everyone off their feet. Right from the rocking Punjabi vocals to the catchy music; everything about this romantic song was breathtaking.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma or Jasmin Bhasin or Rashami Desai; Which Naagin 4 actress did you like more on the show? COMMENT

Last but not the least, we had everyone's beloved and the highlight of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, and Shehnaaz Gill with their romantically emotional song 'Bhula Dunga.' The song sung by Darshan Raval released on March 24. The lyrics were penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Bhula Dunga broke several records and went on to become the most successful among all the three. The soul-touching song revolved around the concept, 'Leaving true love is not easy, but it shouldn't become impossible.'

Well, there's no comparison as all the three songs are beautiful in their on sense. But which one did you like the most, SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga or AsiManshi's Kalla Sonha Nai or PaHira's Baarish? Whose chemistry was better in the music video and why? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below, and let us know why you chose the song.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×