SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga or AsiManshi's Kalla Sonha Nai or PaHira's Baarish; Which song is your favourite? VOTE
Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most loved seasons of the controversial reality show. With many popular names being a part of the BB 13, it became massively popular. After a long journey of entertaining the audience for almost four months, it came to a fantastic end on 15 February 2020. While Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner, Asim Riaz was declared as the first runner-up. The Bigg Boss 13 finale was grand and grabbed huge numbers on the TRP charts.
Though the BB 13 house was known for its fight, brawls, tiffs, and heated arguments, there was something else that also made way into people's hearts. Well, we're talking about the 'bonds.' Apart from spats, we also saw some strong friendships emerging inside the house. By the end of the season, three strong jodi's were made, who had a separate fan base and continued to rule hearts with their equations in the house. Yes, we're pointing out the three pairs who are still making heads turn - Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, and Himanshi Khurana and Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. These three pairs are still loved by the audience, who can't take off their eyes from them each time they share the single frame.
ALSO READ: Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz's warm hug in a THROWBACK photo from Bigg Boss 13 will make you root for RaSim
While some thought that these bonds would be over after the show ends, but nothing of that sort happened. In fact, the duo's gained so much popularity together, that they have featured together in music videos after their stint in BB 13. Yes, all the three jodi's starred in music videos and made fans go gaga over them.
The first ones to come out with their music video were Paras and Mahira. They did a song titled 'Baarish', which released on March 10, i.e. on the occasion of Holi. While Sonu Kakar and Nikhil D'Souza gave the song their beautiful voice, the heart-touching music was composed by Tony Kakkar. The song reloved around the theme that 'True Love Never Dies,' and PaHira's sweet-warm romance won millions of hearts.
Next, to release their song were, Asim and Himanshi, who are dating each other in real life. AsiManshi spread the magic of their mushy romance with a peppy Punjabi track 'Kalla Sohna Nai,' filled with loads of love. The mellifluous song was sung by the sweet-sounding Neha Kakkar, which released on March 19. While the dulcet music is composed by Rajat Nagpal, Babbu has penned down its beautiful lyrics. The couple's cute nok-jhok and romance swept everyone off their feet. Right from the rocking Punjabi vocals to the catchy music; everything about this romantic song was breathtaking.
ALSO READ: Nia Sharma or Jasmin Bhasin or Rashami Desai; Which Naagin 4 actress did you like more on the show? COMMENT
Last but not the least, we had everyone's beloved and the highlight of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, and Shehnaaz Gill with their romantically emotional song 'Bhula Dunga.' The song sung by Darshan Raval released on March 24. The lyrics were penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Bhula Dunga broke several records and went on to become the most successful among all the three. The soul-touching song revolved around the concept, 'Leaving true love is not easy, but it shouldn't become impossible.'
Well, there's no comparison as all the three songs are beautiful in their on sense. But which one did you like the most, SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga or AsiManshi's Kalla Sonha Nai or PaHira's Baarish? Whose chemistry was better in the music video and why? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below, and let us know why you chose the song.
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
Bhula Dunga
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
Bhula Dunga...sidnaaz❤️❤️
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
Bhula Dunga.. Sidnaaz❤️❤️
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Bhula dunga #Sidnaaz
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
Bhula Dunga... Sidnaaz❤️❤️
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
Bhula Dunga best Sidnaaz is the best jodi
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
Bhula Dunga & SidNaaz best ❤❤
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Sidnaaz Bhu
Anonymous 20 minutes ago
Bhula Dunga Sidnaaz
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
Asim
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
Bhula Dunga #sidnaaz
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
Bhula Dunga superb song, amazing chemistry ❤❤
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
ASIM RIAZ'S song Kalla Sona
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
#KallaSona AsimRiaz
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
BHULA DUNGA
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
Bhula dunga #sidnaaz
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Bhula dunga amazing sidnaaz chemistry
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
unga of sidnaaz bcz it connects with me
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
asim
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
asim best
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
asim always
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
asim song
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
asmiansi song
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Bhula dunga
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Bhula dunga SidNaaz natural chemistry
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Bhula dunga
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
Sidnaaz bhula Dunga
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga❤️
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Bhulla dunga, always as sidnazz is a emotion.
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
Bhula Dunga
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
Khyaal Rakha kar is coming tomorrow #AsiMmanshi song is best ever
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
AsiManshi song is best You can see the views Madly fan of AsiManshi
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
Sidnaaz amazing chemistry in bhula dunga
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Pahira's Baarish
Anonymous 1 hour ago
sidnaaz 's bhula dunga is the best song ever
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Bhula dunga
Anonymous 1 hour ago
SidNaaz's bhuladunga Good song and the real pure innocent and sizzling chemistry of sidnaaz stole my heart.they were so natural
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Bhula dungaa is fav