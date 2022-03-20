Sikandar Kher pens a lovely poem for Kirron Kher: ‘Mom, you will always be my leading lady’

Actor Sikandar Kher will be seen on-screen for the first time with his mother Kirron Kher on India Got’s Talent. For the unversed, Kirron Kher is one of the judges on the show along with Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir. Now, a new promo of the upcoming episode showed Sikandar showering love on his mother through a beautiful poem. Sikandar took out his phone and read the heartfelt lines he wrote on a photograph featuring his mother.

"No words can encapsulate what a mother is. So I am going to go a different route. You came to Bombay to become a leading lady in films and looking at you here (the photo) one can only say 'God d**n woman! Hurry up already! And going by your acting chops, you and Meryl Streep would have been best buds by now you know because of sitting together ever so often at the Oscars," he said.

Sikandar added, "But then life happened, as it always does, the sneaky little fellow that it is. The little thing in your lap happened which is me. Bundle of joy you thought, but you had no idea what that sneaky little fellow which is life and that bundle of joy which is me had in store for you. A heartbeat and you gave up on your dreams and made someone else's yours. From a bundle of joy to a bundle of jobs to a big bundle to 'hell let's run for cover' to 'a s**t what do I do' through all the tears and fears that I caused you, you didn't blink once, just a couple of slaps here and there."

“There is so much to learn from you every day, and that makes me smile. Smile because I have you to learn from, smile because of your values, smile because of your strength. Everything you stand for and everything you, and just being there even when you’re not it helps me, gives me strength,” the ‘Aarya 2’ actor said.

He continued his emotional poem and added, “Someone asked me a few days ago, ‘Sikandar, Do you believe in God?' So I thought for a moment and I said, 'Yes I do, she lives in my mother'. So mom, you will always be my leading lady.” The heartwarming poem left Kirron proud and emotional. After hearing Sikandar’s lines, she hugged him.

On the work front, Sikandar Kher last appeared ‘Aarya’ series as Daulat. The series feature Sushmita Sen in the lead. Sikandar will next be seen in Dev Patel’s directorial debut The Monkey Man.

