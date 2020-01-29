Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Abhinav Shukla sues the series' makers over non payment of dues

Abhinav Shukla, who is best known for Diya Aur Baati Hum and others has filed a complaint against the makers of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, over non-payment of dues. Read on to know more.

Abhinav Shukla's track in the show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka ended in 2018 November, however, he has apparently still not received his some payments. And now, we have learned that the actor has taken the legal route and filed a case against the producers Comall and Sunjoy Wadhwa to get his dues cleared. As per the same report, the makers have apparently also violated a clause which stated that he would be given a month's notice before they remove his character. However, on October 27, 2018, he received an mail from the production house which stated that his contract had been terminated with immediate effect.

Abhinav's lawyer, Suvigya Vidyarthi, said, “Besides many other issues, including misinforming and misleading the channel that Abhinav wasn’t available for the shoot, thereby compelling them to cast another actor as his replacement, the production house has even breached the contract by going against the clause under which Abhinav had to be compulsorily given a termination notice of a month in advance about his exit. He worked during the month of October, for which he hasn’t been paid. He hasn’t got his dues for the month of November as well, as stipulated in the contract."

Check out his recent IG post right below:

The lawyer added how the actor approached the channel and CINTAA. However, the solution provided by them were not respected by the producers. They had no option but to move to criminal court. They have filed FIR which included offenses of cheating, fraud, and extortion. Comall Wadhwa, in an interview with the same publication, said that they have not received any communication till date about any complaint being filed by anyone.

Credits :Times of India

Read More