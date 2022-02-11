Simba Nagpal opens up on working with Tejasswi Prakash in Naagin 6: You’ll love our chemistry

Simba Nagpal, who was last seen in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15, is all set to rule the hearts once again in Naagin 6 as he has been cast as the lead of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fantasy thriller show. This time the show has two Naagins – Tejasswi Prakash and Mahekk Chahal. He has been cast opposite both of them in the show. To note, Tejasswi was announced as the lead of Naagin 6 on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 which she eventually went to win too. Recently in an interview with India.com, Simba Nagpal opened up on working with Tejasswi Prakash and Mahekk Chahal.

While talking to the news portal, Simba said, “Both Tejasswi and Mahekk are hard-working and lovely people. Once you see my chemistry with them, you would love it.” He also reacted to memes on Naagin 6 and said that the concept is inspired by coronavirus pandemic but it is not COVID or omicron and is a completely different virus. He then added that the writers of the show have worked hard for it and he prayed that show becomes successful too.

Simba Nagpal had also opened up about his experience inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and reacted to the audience calling him inactive in the reality show. He said that he does not regret doing the show but aggression is more promoted there. He said, “I don’t want to send a message to kids that it is okay to fight over food or petty things.”

