Simba Nagpal on Rubina Dilaik 'Nothing was fake about her'

Actor Simba Nagpal, who plays the protagonist Virat Singh in the show "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki", is impressed by the boss lady behaviour of co-star Rubina Dilaik, who won the reality TV show "Bigg Boss 14" last year.

"Rubina is actually the way she was in the reality television show. Nothing was fake about her. I enjoy shooting with her and I am impressed by her boss lady nature. It's fun to have her on the sets. She is good to talk with," said Simba.

The actor revealed that because of Rubina, shooting gets over on time on the set of the show.

"One thing I personally enjoy about her is that she is very punctual and makes sure the shoot gets over on time. We can be back from work on time. The shots are never stretched," Simba pointed out.

Rubina essays the role of Soumya in the fiction show, which also stars popular actors like Jigyasa Singh, Kamya Punjabi, Sudesh Berry and Cezanne Khan.

