Simran Khanna on shooting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Feels as if I'm at home & that’s greatest takeaway

Simran Khanna shares thoughts on shooting for the show in the new normal and hailed the cast, crew members.

The longest-running show of the television industry Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen a lot of changes till now. Right from the storyline to the characters, many things have changed in the show. And now amid this pandemic, the shooting location has also changed. Serials shootings are going on in different cities as Maharashtra has suspended shooting. Actress Simran Khanna, who plays Gayu in Rajan Shahi’s popular show, shares her thoughts on the same and said that this is an unpredictable time.

Talking about the shooting for the show, she said, “Shooting in a new location is a great experience. We're working like a family here and there is no stress. I am enjoying it. The bonding of the cast in the show is really good. I have bonded with them as a family. I don't feel I'm and feel as if I'm at home. That’s the greatest takeaway from the show.” Not many know but the actress is the real sister of Chahhat Khanna.

Talking about pandemic, the actress further said, “The main thing is to have hope to live, to work, to be happy. It's like hope for the new morning, hope for the new things in life and hope for the best, I think hope is the only thing which keeps us alive in such circumstances.” She is also someone who has her own YouTube channel and she is quite active on the platform.

She says, “I started my You Tube channel around two years back. The initial journey was slow as I was not too active. But just a couple of months back I started interacting again on my channel and I am getting good reviews now. I come up with new ideas and new vlogs for my fans in my channel.” When asked what keeps her busy apart from vlogging, she replied saying, “When I am not acting, sometimes just laze around and sometimes I indulge myself in my skin and hair care routine which are also important factors for an actor. And then meditation and cooking are things I invest my time in.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

