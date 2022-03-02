Simran Tomar opens up on getting lead role in Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei after three online auditions

Actress Simran Tomar is presently seen on the TV show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei as the lead actress. Talking about her acting ambition with ETimes, the actress shared that her schooling, college, and even acting career in theatre started in Delhi. Her father was in the paramilitary forces and he was frequently transferred from one place to another and they have lived in different parts of the country. She shared that she was in her theatre society of college, and was once featured in Delhi Times as well.

Talking about bagging the role in the show, she said, “After doing several advertisements and a few shows on the web, I have bagged my first lead role in Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei. I got this role via a casting company. After giving three online auditions for the role, I gave the final mock shoot in Mumbai in which I got selected.”

Sharing her family’s excitement for the show, she said, “My father was the most excited when he got to know about me playing a lead in a TV show. More so because he is living in Chandigarh with my brother, who is a sound engineer, while I am living in Delhi with my mother. Since he was not physically present with me, he would keep asking me on calls what am I up to. He went really crazy after hearing the news. The final news was not even out and even though I asked him not to tell it to anyone, he posted about it on our family group.”

She also shared her views on playing a role like Naagin. She said she cannot play anything on the screen. She added that if it makes sense to play a naagin then she can play.



