Singer KK passes away: Aly Goni, Divyanka Tripathi, Neha Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli & others pay tribute
It is truly tragic news for the entertainment industry and all music lovers. Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK breathed his last in Kolkata on Tuesday. His sudden demise has left his loved ones and fans in a state of shock. The 53-year-old singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest after which he reportedly fell ill and returned to his hotel. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the hospital where the doctors reportedly declared him dead on arrival. As the news came to light, numerous celebs took to social media to pay tribute to the fabulous singer.
