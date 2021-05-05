Parth Samthaan reveals he wants to get into a relationship as he is 'Single and ready to mingle'

Parth Samthaan shares his desire to get into a relationship in the present pandemic situation. Read on to know more.

The popular actor Parth Samthaan has recently been in the limelight as he shared that he is single and happy, but now he feels it would have been better if there was someone with him. The actor said on a radio show that he wishes to be in a relationship in the present second wave of the COVID 19 situation. The actor said in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan that he is single at present. He added that in the present situation, it would have been better if someone was there by his side.

Parth Samthaan hopes that the situation gets better and people can start their routine life. He hopes that people achieve their big dreams in life. When he was asked about his relationship status and if he is ready to mingle, to which he replied that yes, he is absolutely ready.

Parth Samthaan started his acting career with the popular show on MTV named Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The show aired from 2018 to 2020, where he played the lead of the show. He got immensely popular due to his role of Anurag Basu in the reboot version of the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show went off the air in 2020 and he has also stated he did not want to be part of the show anymore as his role had become monotonous.

In an interview with Telly Talk India, he had given the reason for the show going off-air. He said it was not because he or Erica wanted to leave the show, but it was the decision of the channel to end it.

The actor was recently seen playing the role of a gangster in the ALT Balaji web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

