Sirf Tum 1st Ep Review: A good girl, a stud & orthodox fam; Vivian Dsena, Eisha Gupta's show dovetails nicely

We as a society may have progressed a lot today, but there still exist certain families who feel that their daughters should not step out in the world to compete with boys like their own sons. This is what the concept of Colors TV’s new show ‘Sirf Tum’ is all about. The show starring two big faces on the small screen, Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh had already gained a lot of hype ever since it was announced. Sirf Tum premiered today and well we have to say that it will get all the viewers hooked.

The episode begins with Eisha Singh’s character Suhani revealing to her mom in excitement that she has got a scholarship for further studies. Her mom is extremely happy with this news and can be seen crying in happiness as she always dreamt of seeing her daughter becoming a doctor one day. With this scholarship, Suhani and her mother are inching closer to their dreams. The mother-daughter duo can be seen dancing in the house when suddenly Suhani’s brother enters the house to inform them that their dad is coming. The dad is an extremely conservative man who does not like sending her daughter out. Suhani and her mother try to reveal the scholarship news to him and take permission to go to college but that does not happen and he leaves for work.

Later we see, Suhani’s mom taking her along with her to college so that Suhani can fill the college form. Suhani is thrilled to see college life and is roaming around. Ranveer’s (Vivian Dsena) character is introduced in quite a unique way. He can be seen doing a head-stand right on the edge of the college terrace. Overall, the first episode has successfully managed to introduce the lead pair along with dropping hints about the intriguing storyline that will be unveiled in the upcoming episodes.

