Sirf Tum actor Sonya Saamoor quits show due to overnight alteration of the storyline & her character track

Actress Sonya Saamoor is presently seen on the TV screen on the popular daily soap, Sirf Tum. The gorgeous actress plays the role of Ranveer Oberoi’s (Vivian Dsena) best friend-turned-lover, Riya Kapoor. But there is sad news for the fans of the show and the actress as she has decided to quit the show, owing to the recent changes in the track. As per the latest reports by ETimes, the actress is not liking the recent developments in her character in the show, which are not aligned with what was promised to her.

Sonya Saamoor thus decided to call it quits and informed the makers well in advance about her predicament over not continuing on the show. She has been a part of Sirf Tum since it hit the tube in November last year.

A source associated with the show informed ETimes, “Yes, Sonya has decided to quit the show. She had a discussion with the producers and shared her apprehensions regarding her track with them. Both of them mutually agreed to part ways. Her track will wrap up by the end of this month. We would like to collaborate with her soon.”

The actress has been a part of several TV shows, including Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and is best remembered for her portrayal of Ruby in the supernatural thriller, Nazar.

Sirf Tum, which features Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena as the lead couple, was launched amid much fanfare.

Vivian D’sena had earlier opened up with Pinkvilla Team on the show’s comparison with Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. He said, “So all the stories have a similar backdrop but people draw a conclusion that since it's about medical, and this guy looks like an angry guy - it is Kabir Singh. It’s based on a medical college, but he (his Sirf Tum character) is different, his way of approaching a relationship is different, he has a lot of respect for women, and deals with things in a very different and a more practical manner. He is a guy who will come across as impulsive and wrong may be in the first impression, but eventually, his intentions and the outcome of his doings will be absolutely right,” The show features Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in lead roles.

