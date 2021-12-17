Sixer on KBC 13 sets as Amitabh Bachchan does Bhangra on 'Hayo Rabba' with Irfan Pathan & Harbhajan Singh

The popular quiz reality shows Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will be seen coming to an end this weekend. The upcoming episode will be graced by the ace cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh. They will be seen having a gala time on the sets with the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan. In the recent promo, they are seen dancing along with the host and they will also be playing cricket together.

In the promo shared on social media, popular cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh will be seen seat on the hot seat. They will be seen discussing some anecdotes from their previous days when they played for India. They will be requesting Amitabh Bachchan to do Bhangra with them. The music of ‘Hayo Rabba’, will be played and all three of them will be seen doing Bhangra. The audience will be seen cheering them. They will also ask Amitabh Bachchan to play cricket with them. Amitabh is seen batting as Irfan bowls for him.

It is the last week of the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and for the week numerous celebrities will be coming on the sets of the show. Recently Neha Kakkar and Badshah had visited the sets of the show. Amitabh Bachchan was seen getting emotional when she sang on stage. Actress Nina Gupta and Gajraj Rao had graced the sets yesterday and had a great time with the host. Nina Gupta was seen sharing anecdotes from their younger acting days.



