Smart Jodi: Aishwarya Sharma pays tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar by singing her first song on the show

The entertainment reality show ‘Smart Jodi’ has been hailed by audiences for its unique concept. The show comprises 10 celebrity couples who will be taking part in interesting tasks for winning the competition. The audience will get to know about the unheard stories of their favourite stars. In the upcoming episode, Aishwarya Sharma will be seen singing for the first time on TV.

Talking about her experience of singing on Smart Jodi, Aishwarya Sharma says, "I sang for the first time on National TV through the platform of the show 'Smart Jodi'. Actually, it happened that my mother-in-law got me on the set and had come to surprise Neil. My mother-in-law told spoke of me as a very good singer, classical dancer and engineer by profession and as a result, singer and show contestant Ankit Tiwari asked me to sing a song. I love Lata Mangeshkar ji's songs, out of which the song 'Lag Ja Gale' is very close to my heart. So, by singing this song, I gave a tribute to my favourite singer Lata Didi and also dedicated this song to my husband i.e. Neil Bhatt. I hope the audience will not judge me as I am not a trained singer, I hum a little bit and enjoyed this episode a lot."

The show has 10 celebrity couples coming together, out of which Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt are the most loved pair. On the show, viewers are witnessing the bond of these couples.



