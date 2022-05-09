Smart Jodi: Aishwarya Sharma on facing betrayal in old relationships: When I met Neil, things changed

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are one of the most talked about couples in the telly industry. The couple, who had met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, tied the knot in November last year, and ever since then, they have been dishing out major relationship goals. Interestingly, Aishwarya and Neil had recently made an appearance on Smart Jodi wherein the actress spoke about how her past relationships gave her trust issues and how things changed after Neil came into her life.

Talking about it Aishwarya said that she had faced a lot of betrayal in her life. “My past relationships were really bad. Be it relationships or friendship with my best friend, mujhe bahut betrayal mile hai life me,” the actress was quoted saying in a report published in ETimes. She also added that she had reached a point wherein she didn’t want to get married. However, things changed in her life after she met Neil. Adding on to this, Neil recalled how Aishwarya made a passing about being unhappy with her life and how she wanted to lend his support to her. “I thought something is wrong with her and I just wanted to lend my support and hear what she wants to share. I just wanted to listen to her,” he added.

Eventually, things fell in place and love blossomed between the two. However, they didn’t have any dating period and they decided to get married straight away. Meanwhile, Neil is enjoying every bit of his married life and said that nothing had changed post marriage. “The transition from being unmarried to married wasn’t really jarring or something that would make one realise, ‘Oh now I am married’,” he had stated.

