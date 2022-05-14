Smart Jodi: Ankita Lokhande gets emotional as she reveals of issues in long-distance marriage with Vicky Jain

One of the popular couples in the television world, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, is currently seen in the entertainment show Smart Jodi. The couple has had an interesting journey on the show. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are quite vocal about their feelings. In the latest promo shared on their social media handle, Ankita can be seen expressing the difficulties in managing the long-distance relationship, especially after her marriage with Vicky Jain. She also talks about what she misses the most when Vicky, who is from Bilaspur, is away for his business.

She says, "This long-distance relationship is not everyone's cup of tea frankly. We got married recently but we have been in a long-distance relationship even before it. Vicky stays in Bilaspur, so pehle pehle theek lagta tha... that he would come to meet me for some time and would return. But since the time we have got married this long-distance relationship has become quite difficult. Roz ke aise moments hote hain life ke where I want him to be with me. Main jab raat ko sone jaaun, mere paas mera pati hona chahiye. I just want to lie down on his shoulders. Iski ab itni aaddat hai na mujhe ab. (she holds his hands tightly) and this is very important. I feel proud because of this bond".

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a lavish marriage celebration on 14th December 2021. The couple has first time participated together in a show. They are winning hearts with their excellent chemistry and love. The show is hosted by Maniesh Paul and some other couples in the show including Neil Bhat and Aishwarya Sharma, Bhagyashree and Himalay, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, and others.

