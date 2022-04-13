Smart Jodi: Ankita Lokhande reveals of a hilarious incident from her Honeymoon; VIDEO

The upcoming episode of the entertainment reality show, Smart Jodi will bring a roller coaster of entertainment and laughter as it is Honeymoon special episode. In the upcoming episode, there will be some fun incidents related to their honeymoon period which bring loads of laughter for the audience. In the promo, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are seen revealing the mishap on their first night.

The promo starts with Ankita Lokhande in a veil and her husband Vicky Jain removing the veil. The host of the show asks them about their first night, to which Vicky reveals, “Suhagraat ho hi ni paai uss raat ko”, Ankita reveals, “Yeh so gya!”. She added that she thought, “taiyar hokar aayega ekdum mast.” Hearing their answers, everyone is left in splits. Manish Paul also teased Arjun Bijlani for his honeymoon.

See the promo here-

Smart Jodi is one of the most popular shows airing on TV screens presently. It offers a glimpse into the life of some of the most popular celeb couples in the entertainment industry. As per the format of the entertainment-based show, it judges the compatibility and understanding between the couples. The show features some prominent names like Ankita Lohkande-Vicky Jain, Bhagyashree-Himalaya, Neil Bhat-Aishwarya Sharma, etc.

In the previous episode, Vikraant shared that Monalisa takes care of 4 homes. He shared that his mother suffered a paralysis attack ten years ago and she not only helped him with money but also managed the situation perfectly. He said, “Jis hisab se ye handle kar rahi thi, mujhe lag raha tha main iss dunia ka sabse lucky husband hu.” Monalisa was seen getting teary-eyed as Vikraant talked about her.

