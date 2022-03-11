Smart Jodi: Ankita Lokhande’s mother gets emotional as she shares about the star’s first visit to her in-laws

Ankita Lokhande got married to beau Vicky Jain in December 2021. The couple had a grand wedding in Mumbai, which was attended by their friends and family. Ankita and her husband are presently seen in the reality show Smart Jodi, in which they are one of the participant couples. In one of the episodes, the couple had dressed in their wedding outfits and exchanged garlands. In the latest promo, Ankita’s mother talked about the star's visit to her in-laws.

In the promo of the episode, Ankita Lokhande is seen sporting her golden wedding lehenga and her husband Vicky Jain had worn ivory white sherwani. Ankita’s mother who was present for that episode said, “Ankita ne bohot struggle kia hai aur main chahti thi usko ek acha ghar milna chahiye aur saari khushiya milni chahye”. She added that, “Jab vo Bilaspur first time gayi thi sasural, usne mujhe bola mumma main jab nikal rahi thi na mujhe bahot bura lag raha tha, vo jo moment tha mere lie best tha”. Ankita is also seen getting emotional as she says, “Mummy I love you”.

See video here-

Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with her show Pavitra Rishta. She was seen in Ek Thi Nayka and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4. The actress has also worked in the web version of her show Pavitra Rishta, alongside Shaheer Sheikh. She has worked in movies like Manikarnika and Baaghi 3.



