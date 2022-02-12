Smart Jodi: Couples Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dasani roped in for the reality show

A new reality show is all set to premiere soon featuring some popular couples from the entertainment industry. The show is named Smart Jodi, which is an adaptation of a regional reality show. It is about real-life partners battling it out against each other in fun games. As of now, the makers have announced three couples who are part of the show, Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma and Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dasani.

The channel released the promo featuring Bhagyashree and Himalaya. The promo gives a glimpse of how the Bollywood actress is in real life with her husband. Her husband calls her a strict Queen, who quit acting post marriage but hasn't stopped being dramatic. The cute chemistry between them reflects in the promo.

Apart from several films, Bhagyashree has acted in TV as well. She has done shows like Laut Aao Trisha, CID and also competed in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa.

Talking about Smart Jodi, Rahul and Natalya were the first couple to be revealed. The makers have also roped in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. They might play exes in the show, the couple got married on 30th November, 2021.

As per reports by The Times of India, Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have also been roped in for the show. Couples like Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy and Mona Lisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot are also rumoured to be doing the show.



