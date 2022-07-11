Smart Jodi fame Gaurav Taneja to go the legal way for being detained for celebrating birthday at metro station

Gaurav Taneja was arrested under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Noida police on Saturday after the large crowd gathered outside the metro station for his birthday. He was released later that evening. The Youtuber recent released a statement that he will seek legal remedy for their arrest.

Taneja, who runs a channel on YouTube called Flying Beast, and his wife Ritu Rathee has said in a statement that the ‘fans’ who had gathered had not caused any harm.

On Saturday, Gaurav and Ritu had planned a birthday party for him after booking a coach in Noida metro at the Sector 51 metro station. A scheme by Noida Metro Rail Corporation allows anyone to avail of this, but with a maximum limit of 200 guests. However, due to Gaurav and Ritu’s Instagram posts announcing the party, a lot more people reached the spot.

Speaking with Hindustan Times earlier, Noida Police described it as a ‘stampede-like situation’, which caused traffic snarls. In their joint statement to HT, Gaurav and Ritu said that “permission had been solicited and granted for the same through the proper channels".

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has broken silence on his recent arrest by Noida Police after a birthday party planned by him and his wife Ritu Rathee at a Noida metro station descended into chaos. Gaurav was arrested by Noida police and briefly detained on Saturday night. The popular YouTuber, who is known as Flying Beast, has now responded via a statement to ‘set the record straight’.

The statement also stated that the fans gathered at the metro station did no harm. “It is pertinent to mention here that these fans were not violent nor did they raise any objectionable slogans neither harmed any public property,” it read, adding that the “exemplary behaviour speaks volumes of the example the influencer couple has set for their fans”.

The statement also added that Gaurav and Ritu are overwhelmed by their love and affection for them.

Noida Police officials said that he was arrested for violating Section 144 of CrPC. An FIR has been registered against him under Sections 188 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “Needless to say, we would pursue appropriate legal remedy,” the joint statement said about the cases registered against Gaurav.

The couple was recently seen on the Star Plus show Smart Jodi, in which celebrities and their partners competed in a series of tasks and challenges to prove their chemistry as real-life couples.

