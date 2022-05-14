Smart Jodi FINALE: Power couples Ankita Lokhande-Vicky, Bhagyashree-Himalay, Arjun Bijlani-Neha pose in style

The popular reality show, Smart Jodi has been entertaining the audience for the past several weeks. In the show, 10 popular celeb couples took part and they competed with each other week after week to win the trophy. The show brought forth the chemistry and compatibility between the couples. In the show, the celebs revealed numerous interesting stories about their personal lives, which made the couple quite popular on social media. The show has now reached the finale episode, the finalists were papped outside the sets prior to the episode.

As per the recent snaps of the celebs, Ankita Lokhande is seen with her husband Vicky Jain. She looked fabulous in black shimmery gown. It is a deep-neck flared gown with cut-out details on the waist. Her hair is tucked in a beautiful fun and she accessorized the look with statement earrings. Vicky Jain wrote black formals with a silver blazer having Aztec print. Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami are seen twinning in yellow. Arjun wore a yellow sherwani style blazer with white pants, and Neha wore a yellow floor-length suit with a net dupatta. The third finalist Bhagyashree looked graceful in pink embroidery work saree with heavy work blouse. Her husband sported a white shirt and black pants. Host Maniesh Paul also looked dapper in black formal attire.

See pictures here-

In the previous gathbandhan special episode, Ankita Lokhande opened up about her long-distance marriage on the show. She shared, “This long-distance relationship is not everyone's cup of tea frankly. We got married recently but we have been in a long-distance relationship even before it. Vicky stays in Bilaspur, so pehle pehle theek lagta tha... that he would come to meet me for some time and would return. But since the time we have got married this long-distance relationship has become quite difficult. Roz ke aise moments hote hain life ke where I want him to be with me. Main jab raat ko sone jaaun, mere paas mera pati hona chahiye. I just want to lie down on his shoulders. Iski ab itni aadat hai na mujhe ab and this is very important. I feel proud because of this bond.”

Also read- Smart Jodi: Ankita Lokhande gets emotional as she reveals of issues in long-distance marriage with Vicky Jain