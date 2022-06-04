Smart Jodi Finale: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia take kitchen romance tips from Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dassani

Smart Jodi is a unique and highly entertaining reality show which is being aired on TV screens. The show features 10 celebrity pairs who have to compete among themselves to become the winner of the season. They have to take part in some fun and entertaining tasks, which test their understanding and communication. The show was premiered in February, with the couples competing to win hearts with their chemistry and performance. Now the show has reached its finale episode, and it will be graced by numerous celebs including star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, along with Kumar Sanu.

Viewers enjoyed the couple's charms and fun because they were candid as hell, and fans got a glimpse of how they are in real life. They also got to see some interesting facts about the personal lives of the couple. The show has everything from the exciting tasks, games, and masti that always keeps the on-lookers hooked on.

Now that the show has reached its finale stage, the excitement of the fans is bigger than ever. The finale episode will witness the amazing guests, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh along with Kumar Sanu.

According to the jodis of the show, Bhagyashree and Himalaya are the perfect Jodi, and even Riteish and Genelia believe it. As per the sources of the show, they have confirmed that Riteish is going to learn some kitchen romance from Himalay in the show.

Riteish says on the show that Himalaya and Bhagyashree's love is evergreen and absolutely beautiful. He wouldn't mind taking kitchen romance tips from them.

Both couples have a face-off, and Himalaya gives Riteish advice and assigns him the task of creating the 'Paratha Of Love.' Genelia and Riteish have very cute moments and everyone is swooned by their adorable chemistry.

Now it is going to be just exciting to see who becomes the winner of the show, Smart Jodi. The finale of the show will be aired on Star Plus on this Sunday from 8 pm onwards.

