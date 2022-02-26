Smart Jodi First Episode Review: A lot more like Nach Baliye sans dance

The concept of many popular real-life jodis coming together and indulging in some fun games, showcasing their real side, and proving their camaraderie to the audience is basically what the new show on Star Plus, Smart Jodi is all about. The host Maniesh Paul kickstarted the first episode in his quintessential style and set the energy of the show.

Television's newest couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt were the first ones called on board. Post their oh-so-romantic performance, the couple revealed how they haven't been on a honeymoon as of yet despite three months to their wedding. The couple cites their busy schedule as the reason behind their pending honeymoon.

Aishwarya and Neil further elaborated on how both of them, especially the former, have been a target for trolls every now and then. The actress revealed how fans of their show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', couldn't fathom the fact that the couple is married especially since Aishwarya essays a negative character in the show. She also further added that trolls forget the limits and often cross the line. Aishwarya credits Neil for being her staunch pillar of support.

Going forward the show introduced the senior-most couple onboard, Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani. Maniesh gets them to talk about their love story and the couple revealed that they have been married for 33 years. Himalay revealing the secret behind their successful marriage said that it's the romance that keeps a couple happily married. He reveals how they make sure of going out on dates at least once a month and that helps them rekindle their love.

Next on board is Rahul Mahajan revealing his Dulhaniya Natalie Mahajan for the first time on national television. The beauty from Kazakhstan revealed how she had no qualms about marrying Rahul despite his two failed marriages. Rahul also credited her for bringing stability to his otherwise flamboyant life.

After their introduction, Maniesh later calls actress Monalisa and Vikraant on board. The couple who danced their hearts out, later express how much they are in love with each other. Vikraant revealed how Monalisa's simplicity and innocence is what attracts him the most. Monalisa shared that it is because of him that she feels secure and understood in every circumstance of life.

The first half of the episode ends here for the day. In the second half of the episode, that airs tomorrow, the viewers will see Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee, Arjun Bijlani- Neha Swami, and many more onboard.

The show, on a whole (as per the first impressions) looked to us as a replacement to Nach Baliye sans dance. Well, although it looks pretty similar, it would be too soon to come to any conclusion. Probably give it another weekend?

