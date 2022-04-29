Smart Jodi: Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee back out from the show due to latter’s knee injury

Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee are popular names in the digital world as they are social media influencers. The couple came into the limelight with their entry in the entertainment-based show 'Smart Jodi', where they are seen engaging in the fun tasks as a couple. Due to the pertaining knee injury of Ritu Rathee, the couple had to back out of the competition.

Social media influencer Gaurav Taneja, who is also known as 'the Flying Beast', and his wife Ritu Rathee participated in the Star Plus show 'Smart Jodi'. The Tanejas had been competing fiercely in the show 'Smart Jodi'. At first, Ritu performed even with her knee injury since there was no cause for concern. But, as the show 'Smart Jodi' progressed, the damage seems to have become worse. In an incident involving their youngest daughter, Ritu injured her knee while keeping her daughter from falling off of the bed. It has resulted in the couple backing out of the reality TV show 'Smart Jodi' on Star Plus.

The show 'Smart Jodi' has a unique concept where the contestants, or 'the Jodi', compete with other 'Jodis' to win the title of 'Smart Jodi', by playing games, completing fun tasks and tests. The show has these couples compete in a series of challenges and test their chemistry in reality! A total of 10 'Jodis' participated in the reality show.

Other popular contestants on the show are Bhagyashree and Himalay, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, and others.

