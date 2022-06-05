Smart Jodi Grand Finale: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain emerge as winners

Smart Jodi has finally pulled its curtains down on Sunday with a grand event. In the show, 10 popular celeb couples took part and they competed with each other week after week to win the trophy. The show brought forth the chemistry and compatibility between the couples. In the show, the celebs revealed numerous interesting stories about their personal lives, which made the couple quite popular on social media. The show is hosted by Maniesh Paul. Finally today, the nation got its winners in the most popular Jodi of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Smart Jodi winner

The top four finalists of Smart Jodi are Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Bhagyashree-Himalay, and Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli. However, Ankita and Vicky proved to be the best among all of them. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, who graced the finale of the show, gave a golden Gadhbandhan to the winners of the show. They were also liked by the audience throughout the season. To note, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli were the runner-ups of the show. They lost to Ankita and Vicky by three minutes in a task assigned to them. In the finale episode, singer Kumar Sanu also gave a tribute to all the Jodis in his melodious voice.

About Smart Jodi

To note, the show aired on Star Plus and is hosted by anchor-actor Maniesh Paul. The show started airing on television on 26 February 2022. In the beginning, the show had 10 Jodis including Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina-Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth-Vidya, Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla-Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree-Himalay, and Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee.

Viewers enjoyed the couple's charms and fun because they were candid as hell, and fans got a glimpse of how they are in real life. They also got to see some interesting facts about the personal lives of the couple. The show has everything from the exciting tasks, games, and masti that always keeps the on-lookers hooked on.

