Smart Jodi Grand Finale: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'souza, and Kumar Sanu grace the final episode

The popular reality show Smart Jodi has been entertaining the audience for the past several weeks. In the show, 10 popular celeb couples took part and they competed with each other week after week to win the trophy. The show brought forth the chemistry and compatibility between the couples. In the show, the celebs revealed numerous interesting stories about their personal lives, which made the couple quite popular on social media. Speaking of Smart Jodi, all the couples have grown throughout the show and have put in all their efforts, love, fun, and brains to win the tasks and reach ahead.

Now, the show has reached its final stage, and the show was graced by the most adored duo of Bollywood Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. It is going to be charming to see them as always. The duo is quite popular on social media and always treats their fans with amazing videos and pictures. Their perfect relationship is adored by many and they have been shelling out some major couple goals. The pair will also be seen bringing in a golden Gadhbandhan to give to the winner of the show. Joining Riteish and Genelia will be singer Kumar Sanu, who will be seen giving a tribute to all the Jodi's in his melodious voice.

A few days ago, the finalists were papped outside the sets prior to the episode. As per these snaps, the top three finalists of Smart Jodi are Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, and Bhagyashree-Himalay. Now it is going to be just exciting to see who turns up on the top.

About Smart Jodi:

The show airs on Star Plus and is hosted by Maniesh Paul. The show started airing on television on 26 February 2022. In the beginning, the show had 10 Jodis including Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina-Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth-Vidya, Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla-Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree-Himalay, and Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee.

