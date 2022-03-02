Smart Jodi: Here's how Vicky Jain & other contestants helped Arjun Bijlani for his sequence with Neha Swami

The new entertainment show Smart Jodi is one of a kind show which showcases the chemistry and compatibility between the participating couples. In the show, 10 celebrity couples will be competing against each other in fun games. In the recent promo of the show, the contestants are seen getting remarried on the stage as they exchange garlands. Actor Arjun Bijlani was also seen taking vows with his wife Neha Swami as he reveals this will be his wedding video from now.

In the beautiful video, Arjun Bijlani put sindoor on Neha Swami’s forehead as a custom of the wedding. He shared that this video is a very special gift from the show as he does not have a video of his real wedding. Hence, he will keep this video as his marriage video. Ankita Lokhande’s husband says, “Aaj tumhari baraat hum nikalenge”. Then all the men were seen dancing and enjoying as they bring Arjun’s baraat. Ankita and Vicky Jain were seen flirting with one another and Bhagyashree was seen pulling his nose as a custom in the wedding. Manish Paul also jokes, “Itne ameer aadmi ki shaadi thi ki Rahul Mahajan manjeere bajaate hue aa raha tha.” This makes everyone laugh out loud.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha tied the knot on May 20, 2013, and welcomed their son on January 21, 2015. He was the winner of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and presently he is hosting the talent-based reality show, India’s Got Talent season 9.



Also read- Smart Jodi First Episode Review: A lot more like Nach Baliye sans dance