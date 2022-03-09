Smart Jodi: Monalisa gets emotional as she opens up about being judged; Watch

Smart Jodi is a new reality TV show, which is has a unique concept. In the show, there are 10 celebrity couples who will be competing with each other through various entertaining tasks. The show will be testing the understanding, bonding, compatibility between the contestants. In the recent promo of the show, actress Monalisa opened up about the difficulties in her marriage.

In the promo, the actress is seen with her husband Vikraant Singh on the stage as her love story is displayed on the screen. Monalisa was seen getting emotional as she said, “Mera reel life dekh kar log mujhe judge karne lage, sochte the ki ye reel life me jaisi hai, real life mein bhi aisi hi hogi.” She added, “Jis tarah se log mujhe lekar sochte the… halaat hi aise ho gayi thi Manish ki shayad meri shaadi hi na ho.” Her husband Vikrant was seen getting emotional on hearing this and other contestants were also shocked to hear her story.

See video here:

For the unversed, Nazar actress Monalisa and her husband, Vikraant Singh had tied the wedding knot on national television in Bigg Boss 10. The couple had recently shared a post on social media, as they celebrated 5 years of marriage. She shared, “Happy 5 Years my, My partner in crime, My friend, my Loving Hubby… We Are Stronger Together #marriageanniversary #5 #years #love #marriage #friendship #everything #strong #us #partnerincrime #iloveyou”.



