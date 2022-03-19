Smart Jodi: Neha Swami reveals how they celebrate Holi & gives a special gift to Arjun Bijlani

The upcoming episode of the entertainment-based reality show, Smart Jodi will be Holi special. The celeb couples participating will be seen engaging in some exciting Holi and colour-based tasks. In the recent promo of the episode, Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami are seen on the stage with host Maniesh Paul, as he asks them about their Holi celebration.

Neha Shared that she and Arjun are very fond of the festival and celebrate it will full zest. She added that they go to her aunt’s place as she has a huge lawn, and they fill the baby pool with water and throw everyone in it. She added that they apply colours to everyone and splash water and enjoy it to the fullest.

Neha also gifted him a Lord Ganesha idol as a special Holi gift. Arjun was seen getting overwhelmed as he says, “Ye mil gaya aur kuch nahi chahye. Ye mere favourite hai aur inko main bahot maanta hu.” He thanked her and said, “Tumne mujhe ye dekar to sab kuch hi de dia.”

See video here:

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami are among the contestants of the reality show Smart Jodi. They are receiving a lot of love from the audience for their sweet bond. In the previous episode, they had taken their wedding vows again on the show. Arjun Bijlani is presently hosting the reality show India’s Got Talent 9.



Also read- Arjun Bijlani & wife Neha Goswami’s BTS reel from the show Smart Jodi takes a hilarious turn; Watch