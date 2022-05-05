Smart Jodi: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma to be the next Jodi to exit the show?

Smart Jodi is one of the most popular shows airing on TV screens presently. The show airs on Star Plus and is hosted by Maniesh Paul. It offers a glimpse into the life of some of the most popular celeb couples in the entertainment industry. It has become viewers' favorite reality show in a short span of time. Viewers get to know their favorite celebs and their lives better. As per the format of the entertainment-based show, it judges the compatibility and understanding between the couples.

As per the Indian Forums report, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhat and his wife actress Aishwarya Sharma will be the next couple to get eliminated from Smart Jodi. Neil-Aishwarya is one of the most loved couples but unfortunately, their journey in the show comes to an end. The last Jodi who got eliminated from Smart Jodi was Ankit Tiwari and Pallavi. Smart Jodi has been adapted from the Telugu show Ishmart Jodi. The show started airing on Television from 26 February 2022. In the beginning, the show had 10 Jodis who participated, they were Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina-Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth-Vidya, Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla-Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree-Himalay, and Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee.

Speaking of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, the two met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love with each other. The duo got married on November 30, 2021. They play lead roles in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The couple had a grand wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and later hosted a reception in Mumbai for friends and family.

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani shares video of him and wife Neha Swami doing pooja in their new home on Akshay Tritiya