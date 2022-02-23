Smart Jodi: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma talk about trolling in the latest PROMO

The upcoming reality show Smart Jodi's promos are all over the internet. Till now actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been confirmed of participating in the show. To maintain the excitement level among the fans, Star Plus has been unveiling several promos. The latest promo shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin lead actors sharing about their journey on the show.

The video opens with Neil saying that we have always received a lot of love from fans but there is one section that often speaks bad things. “Logon ke taraf se waise toh bahut pyaar mila hai lekin kuch ek section of audience hai jo trolling ke taraf zyaada rehte hain, wahaan se pareshaani milti rahi hai,” he said. Adding more to it, Aishwarya adds, "Yeh kaun hai? Isse shaadi kyun kar rahi ho? Bahut gandi aurat hai yeh, bahut saari gaaliyaan. Tumko toh mar jaana chahiye corona se.”

The promo is captioned as “Inki jodi ko shaadi mein mili hain dherr saari badhaiyaan, khushiyaan aur... trolling! Ye hai humari #SmartJodi, Neil aur Aishwarya! Miliye inse, #SmartJodi mein, is Shanivaar, raat 8 baje, sirf @starplus par.”

Watch the promo here:

The next confirmed couple is Monalisa aur Vikraant. The channel has shared the poster and wrote, “Ek aur ek hote hain do.. Ye jodi hai dumdaar.. zaraa bachke raho! Miliye Monalisa aur Vikraant se, #SmartJodi mein, shuru ho raha hai, is Shanivaar, raat 8 baje, sirf StarPlus par.”

