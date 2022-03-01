Smart Jodi Poll: Bhagyashree- Himalay to Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, who’s your favourite Jodi?

Reality show Smart Jodi on Star Plus is grabbing attention for its different concept. The show sees the participation of television and Bollywood actors. It has started on February 26 and has been making all noises. It features 10 real-life celebrity couples and displays their romance, love story, bond while engaging in fun activities. It is adapted from the popular Telugu show Ishmart Jodi and is hosted by Maniesh Paul. In the show, there are no judges.

The contestants are-- Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Monalisa and Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla and Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree and Himalay, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee. The makers are also releasing new promos to maintain the excitement among the fans. Recently, we saw Bhagyashree emotional outbreak when she disclosed how she got married after her debut movie.

Bhagyashree shared that she gets furious when people say that she ran away to marry Himalay Dassani but it’s not the truth. She said she did not run away. Both even got married on the show. And now the makers have released the promo of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain getting married. To note, the couple got married in 2021 at a lavish wedding in Mumbai. They had a gala time during their wedding festivities.

