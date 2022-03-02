Smart Jodi Poll Result: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are fans' favourite couple

Smart Jodi reality show is trending on social media from the time it was announced. Many celebrities have taken part in the show and are showing their other side to fans. In the show, actors have to participate with their real-life partners and prove their chemistry. The makers are releasing new promos. This year, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Monalisa and Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla and Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree and Himalay, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee have participated.

The show is adapted from Telugu show Ishmart Jodi. It is hosted by Maniesh Paul. We had conducted a poll to know who is your favourite couple and the result is out. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have won audiences’ hearts. They have received the maximum number of votes. The couple had on their introduction round revealed how fans trolled them during their wedding. Neil mentioned that it was very disrespectful to hear such things for your life partner.

The next couple which received more votes is Arjun Bijlani and Neha. They also had shared their struggle. Arjun had mentioned that because of his life partner he is standing where he is today.

Check the result here:

Bhagyashree and Himalay also received 16 percent of the votes. The latest promo showed Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain getting married on the sets. The couple were looking extremely adorable and were dressed in Maharashtrian style.

