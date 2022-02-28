Smart Jodi PROMO: Bhagyashree gets emotional remembering her wedding with Himalaya

The new reality show Smart Jodi has become the talk of the town. The show has been adapted from the popular Star Maa show Ishmart Jodi. In the show, popular celebrities and their real-life partners battle it out against each other in fun tasks. The makers have been sharing a lot of promos with the celebrity contestants. Bollywood actress Bhagyashree and her husband, Himalaya Dasani are among them. Today, a new promo was released in which the actress became emotional as she recalled her wedding with Himalaya.

The video opens with the song ‘taarein hai baarati’ and Himalaya putting garland in the neck of Bhagyashree. Both are dressed in wedding attire and other couples are showering flowers on them. The actress was then speaking about how her parents did not agree to the marriage and she has no one from her side. She was getting emotional and said that sometimes parents should understand their children's wishes. The actress got married after her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan.

The video is captioned as ‘Bhagyashree aur Himalay ne yaad kiye apni shaadi ke kuchh aise pal, jinhe sunn kar ho gayi sabhi ki aankhein namm. Dekhna na bhoolein,#SmartJodi, is Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par.”

Watch the video here:

To note, actors Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee, Arjun Bijlani- Neha Swami, Rahul Mahajan with Natalie Mahajan among others have participated in the show.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande shares video of husband Vicky Jain's first shoot for Smart Jodi; Watch