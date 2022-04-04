Smart Jodi PROMO: Monalisa gets emotional as husband Vikraant Singh reveals she takes care of 4 houses

Smart Jodi is one of the most popular shows airing on TV screens present. It offers a glimpse into the life of some of the most popular celeb couples in the entertainment industry. As per the format of the entertainment-based show, it judges the compatibility and understanding between the couples. The show features some prominent names like Ankita Lohkande-Vicky Jain, Bhagyashree-Himalaya, Neil Bhat-Aishwarya Sharma, etc. In the recent promo, actress Monalisa and husband Vikraant Singh were seen getting emotional on stage.

The host of the show Maniesh Paul asked them when something finishes in the home, who decides what to bring. To this Monalisa says she decides, her husband Vikrant says, “Decide vo karti hai, lata main hu,” which makes everyone laugh. In the promo, Vikraant also shared that Monalisa takes care of 4 homes. He shared that his mother suffered a paralysis attack ten years ago and she not only helped him with money but also managed the situation perfectly. He said, “Jis hisab se ye handle kar rahi thi, mujhe lag raha tha main iss dunia ka sabse lucky husband hu.” Monalisa was seen getting teary-eyed as Vikraant talked about her.

In a previous promo, the actress was seen with her husband Vikraant Singh on the stage as her love story was displayed on the screen. Monalisa was seen getting emotional as she said, “Mera reel life dekh kar log mujhe judge karne lage, sochte the ki ye reel life me jaisi hai, real life mein bhi aisi hi hogi.” She added, “Jis tarah se log mujhe lekar sochte the… halaat hi aise ho gayi thi Manish ki shayad meri shaadi hi na ho.” Her husband Vikrant was seen getting emotional on hearing this and other contestants were also shocked to hear her story. Monalisa was last seen in television show Ankahee Dastaan – Nazar in 2021.

