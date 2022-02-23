Smart Jodi PROMOS: Ankita Lokhande to Bhagyashree, celebs open up on their journey in the show

Smart Jodi, an upcoming reality show, has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. In the show, celebrities will be seen participating with their real-life partners. Till now, Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Monalisa aur Vikraant have been confirmed. The makers are continuously releasing new promos on social handles. As per reports, the show has been adapted from the Telugu show Ishmart Jodi. It will start on February 26.

Makers shared the promo of Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani in which both shared their love relationship with other contestants. Both had even danced on the song of the actress's debut film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. The next promo showed Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The couple was also given a task that left everyone in splits. However, during this, the actress also revealed how important Vicky has been for her. She also said that all girls should have a partner who supports them in all situations.

Ankita said, "I was going through a very bad phase. When I needed Vicky, he was there. I had a different perception of love but Vicky made me understand a new definition of love.”

Then Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Shamra's promo was released. In the video, Neil revealed about the abusive fans trolling and how they targeted his wife. Aishwarya mentioned, "Yeh kaun hai? Isse shaadi kyun kar rahe ho? Bahut gandi aurat hai yeh, bahut saari gaaliyaan. Tumko toh mar jaana chahiye corona se.”

Watch the promo here:

Reportedly, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, Md Nazim and Shaeina Seth, Rupal Patel and her husband Radha Krishna Dutt's names are also being speculated.

