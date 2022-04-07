Smart Jodi: Ritu Rathi shares her experience of childhood molestation and her reaction to it

Smart Jodi is a new entertainment show. It has become viewers' favourite reality show in a short span of time. Viewers get to know their favorite celebs and their lives better.

The pair of YouTube Vloggers, Gaurav Taneja and pilot Ritu Rathi is liked a lot by the viewers. In an exclusive conversation with Ritu, she shared a childhood incident with her fans and how she raised her voice against it.

Ritu Rathi said, “This incident took place when I was in class 4 and there was a boy in my class, who always used to come and sit on the bench in front of me. At that time, we use to have wooden benches, and the space at the back of the bench used to be open. Taking advantage of this, the boy used to touch my feet during the class by taking out his hands from behind and his courage grew with each passing day. I used to also go for my tuitions, and during that time the same things and incidents used to run over my mind. I was extremely scared to narrate the incident at home, with the fear of being misunderstood by people. It was past four days, and somehow I gathered courage to give him a reply back for this. As soon as we left the school that day, I called him while coming down the stairs. As he looked back, I gave him three-four slaps, pulled him from there and ran away. Next day, I was very nervous while going to school, if he would do anything to me and have to bear the consequences. But after that particular incident, he himself wasn’t able to look eye to eye with me. He had started to hide from me, like how I used to hide from him earlier.”

She further added “That day I realized that sometimes we find certain problems very difficult, but when you face them, you win the battle right there. That’s why I always teach good and bad touch to my daughter, so that she doesn’t panic in any situation and talks openly.”

The show also features popular names like Bhagyashree, Monalisa, Ankita Lokhande, Arjun Bijlani, Neil Bhat and others.

