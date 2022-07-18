Smart Jodi’s Gaurav Taneja: I requested Noida police to not share my arrest pictures in media, yet..

Gaurav Taneja, who is a reknowned Youtuber, was arrested by Noida police on his birthday. The former Smart Jodi contestant and his wife had planned to celebrate birthday by booking a coach of the metro, under a scheme by Metro authority. But things went haywire, when a reckless amount of people reached the metro station, Gaurav was arrested and taken to police station. Gaurav was granted bail within hours of his arrest. His picture with police went viral on social media. He recently shared a video where he shared that he had asked police to not share his picture in media, but anyhow it was leaked.

Gaurav Taneja has revealed that he had asked the Noida police, after he was arrested on his birthday, to not send his photos to the media. In a new video shared on his YouTube channel Flying Beast, Gaurav added that even though he pleaded, his pictures were circulated and published 'within five minutes'. The video has been titled, 'Why was I Arrested on My Birthday ??'.

Earlier this month, Gaurav was arrested by the police after his wife-pilot Ritu Rathee Taneja arranged a birthday party onboard the Noida Metro. Fans turned up in large numbers at the venue causing chaos amid prohibitory orders in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

In the clip, Ritu recalled that before arriving at the venue, Gaurav got off from the car. However, he didn't reach for a long time as she kept waiting inside a room of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) at the sector 51 metro station. Ritu was told that police security will bring Gaurav, as there was a big crowd. Though she tried calling him, he didn't receive her call.

Ritu shared, "When he got his phone, the first text he did was 'aap theek ho? bacche theek hai (Are you okay? Are the children okay)?'...My friend asked me if Gaurav scolded me. 'Ek baar bhi nhi yaar (Not even once)'." The video ended with the words on a black screen, "Maine authorities ko bohut request ki thi..ki meri photos media ko mat bhejiye (I requested the authorities to not send my pictures to media)...but within 5 minutes entire media published photos."

Ritu had planned the entire celebration onboard the metro, under a scheme of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation that allows renting of coaches for private celebrations.

