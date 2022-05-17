Smart Jodi to soon bid adieu to audiences; Arjun Bijlani shares BTS video with Neha Swami, pens a note

Smart Jodi is one of the most popular shows airing on TV screens presently. The show airs on Star Plus and is hosted by Maniesh Paul. The show started airing on television on 26 February 2022. It offers a glimpse into the life of some of the most popular celeb couples in the entertainment industry. As per the format of the entertainment-based show, it judges the compatibility and understanding between the couples.

Now, as the show is reaching its final episode, actor Arjun Bijlani, who is also among the final contestants, pens down a goodbye message to the show. Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful video from the sets of Smart Jodi along with his wife Neha Swami. Sharing this video, Arjun wrote, "You do shows and then some day they are over . But this particular show gave us memories of a lifetime and we made sure we enjoyed every bit of it . Thank you @starplus @framesproductioncompany you guys were such a delight to work with . As this journey comes to an end with loads to take back I wanna thank each and everyone on the show for all the love they showed us . Every couple had so much positivity and love and that’s what’s matters . A big thank you to all the fans who supported us and continue giving us their unconditional love . We really appreciate it . On that note #ganpatibappamorya without you nothing is possible. A new journey begins soon with #starparivaar . See u really soon because I ain’t going anywhere.."

Click here to see the video

With this note, Arjun also drops hints on a new project with Star Plus. His fans are now eagerly waiting for him to share more details on his upcoming project.

Speaking of Smart Jodi, in the beginning, the show had 10 Jodis including Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina-Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth-Vidya, Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla-Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree-Himalay, and Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee.

