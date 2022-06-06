Smart Jodi winner Ankita Lokhande reveals she has stopped going to parties; Talks about marriage and kids

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain were declared the winner of the entertainment reality show, Smart Jodi. The actress’s happiness knows no bounds as it was the first time, she had participated in a reality show with her husband. The couple got married in December 2021, and they are thrilled about their victory, especially because through the show, they also learned new things about each other. In a chat with Bombay Times, the actress shares how it was all about spending quality time with her husband on the show.

Talking about their first victory together, Pavitra Rishta actress shared, “Initially, I wasn’t keen because I wanted to spend time at home, but Vicky motivated me by saying, ‘Let’s do it, it will be fun.’ More than participating in the show, for me, it was all about spending time with him since he is in Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) most of the time and I am in Mumbai. Other couples on the show have been living together for many years, but this was a new beginning for us, and we discovered many things about each other while being a part of the show.”

She shared that Vicky shares the same competitive spirit as her, and in fact, he is better than her. The factor that helped them win the show were good communication, their physical fitness and the fact that they were honest about what we liked and don’t like about each other. She added that she thought Vicky would be camera-shy, but he was a perfect entertainer, lovable and could even outshine her in many ways.

Talking about life after marriage, she shared, “Vicky and I are in a long-distance relationship, so it becomes tough, especially when moving into a new home. Not now, but in the future, we will have kids and I want him to be around during that phase of our life.”

She added as of now, Vicky’s work is in Bilaspur and her work is in Mumbai, so both can’t relocate. She revealed that she has stopped going to parties because it’s mostly couples who are there at parties and they keep asking her how it feels with Vicky being away. Now, for every party, he can’t travel to Mumbai.

