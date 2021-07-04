Smriti Irani aka Tulsi pens emotional note as popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 21 years

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the most-watched and popular shows on Indian television. It ruled the TRP charts back in the 90s.

The 90’s kids cannot forget the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The popular show ruled television for years and was a huge hit among the masses. The show aired from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008. It was co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. As the show completes 21 years, Smriti Irani who rose to fame after playing the role of Tulsi Virani, took a trip down memory lane and shared some iconic moments of the show.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “We had made a promise ‘Phir Milenge’, a promise we could not keep... 21 years ago began a journey which changed many a lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all those who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories!”. The video starts with her signature 'Namaste' as she welcomes the audience. The clip featured her co-stars including Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Mansukh Virani, Sudha Shivpuri as Baa, Hiten Tejwani, Apara Mehta, Prachi Shah, and others. The Phir Milenge song was playing in the background.

Celebs including , who was seen as Krishna Tulsi in the show, reacted and wrote, “My beautiful Smriti Di.” and Gauri Pradhan dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Producer Ekta Kapoor also put up a special note to mark the day.

It is worth mentioning here that it was the first Indian show to complete 1000 episodes and also made a place in Limca Book of Records.

