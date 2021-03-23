Smriti Irani Birthday Special: 5 times the politician and actress proved she is a boss lady

The true boss and a woman of substance, Smriti Irani is a true inspiration as she shares 5 motivational posts.

The beautiful actress to a strong politician, Smriti Irani has come a long way in her life. The actress became a household name with her role of Tulsi in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Being an actress or a politician, she has always been a boss lady. Not only she is a confident and positive woman, she also motivates millions of others through motivation words on her social media. Here are few inspirational posts by her that prove she is a boss lady.

She is a woman with a never-give-up attitude, as she posted, ‘When life shuts a door, open it again. It's a door. That’s how it works.'

Taking about overcoming fears, she shares a post and wrote in the caption, “It takes a while to overcome your worst fears , it takes time for a damaged heart to heal , it takes time to find strength to wrestle with fate .... it takes time but it can be done. So pursue relentlessly what many may feel is out of your league , for history is never made from comfort. It is carved out of broken bones, shattered dreams and unfulfilled desires.”

Talking about the insecurities and bitterness of other people toward you, she shares a post, ‘Should you ever find yourself the victim of other people’s bitterness, smallness, or insecurities, Remember things could be worse… You could be them.’

She shared that kindness goes a long way, as she appreciates little acts of kindness in pandemic. She wrote, ‘Since the pandemic struck there are many who stepped up .. to give comfort to strangers, to lend a helping hand , to feed the needy. There have been countless stories of selfless acts , many yet to surface for there are some who were preferred to keep their acts of kindness private .. it is to all those who stepped up when there was no such expectation that I give thanks.’

She believes in empowering women as she shares a post, ‘A woman who does not require validation from anyone is the most feared individual in the whole planet.’

