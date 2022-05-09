Smriti Irani hails her mother's ‘let’s fight back’ attitude as she recalls their hardship and struggle

Smriti Irani is a very famous personality in the television industry, who rose to fame with the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actress was loved for portraying the role of tulsi for many years and she had also worked in some other shows. Smriti Irani is presently the Minister of Women and Child Development in the Union Cabinet of India since May 2019. On the special occasion of Mother’s day, the former actress shared a picture with her mother as she talked about the financial struggles she had to go through.

In her appreciation post, Smriti wrote, " You have never had it easy .. but in all the times when faced with challenges your only response was ‘let’s fight back’ .. there were times when I didn’t know how the next month’s house rent could be afforded but I never saw you panic , never heard you curse our fate .. it is fairly easy today to write this on Instagram but you have been through hell and back and kept smiling through it all .. through all of life’s storms that have been withstood , through all the sleepless nights , through the grime and dirt I knew giving up was not an option coz Ma never gave up , staying down was not an option coz Ma would say get up and get going … so to you Ma and all the mothers out there … thank god everyday is Mother’s Day #happymothersday."



Smriti Irani is a doting mom to three children, Zohr, Zoish and Shanelle. She often posts loving photos of her family on social media. In fact, Shanelle, who is her husband Zubin's daughter from his first marriage, is all set to tie the knot soon.

